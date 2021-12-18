Ruth A. Moore

Ruth Arlene (Lydick) Moore, 88, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born June 12, 1933, in Indiana, to Homer Jay and Vernie Elizabeth (Russell) Lydick, Ruth lived in the Indiana and Rochester Mills area all her life. In her younger years, she worked for McCreary Tire and Rubber as a secretary and, most importantly, raised her beloved family as a homemaker. She was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, Indiana.
Ruth is survived by her children, daughters, Vickie Morganti, of Indiana, and Betsy (Kevin) Rearick, of Elderton; grandchildren, David (Nichole) Morganti, of Rimersburg; Michael (Madeline) Morganti, of Erie; Andrew (Michelle) Rearick, of Copperas Cove, Texas; and Emily (Richard) Shaffer, of Ford City; and great-grandchildren, Samuel, Ian, Zoe, Vincenzo, Gianna, Ethan, Jillian and Reed.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Craig E. Moore, who she married Sept. 25, 1953, and passed away March 27, 2004; grandson, Benjamin D. Rearick; sisters, Alma L. Mabon and Anna Jane Lydick; and brother, Dwight Lydick.
Ruth will be fondly remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and a very special “RuRu.” She was a sweet, kind, caring person who always made everyone feel welcome at Jimtown Lodge.
Per Ruth’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
In memory of Ruth, donations in her memory may be made to the Pine Grove Cemetery Association, In Care of Ed Steele, 1395 East Creek Road, Rochester Mills, PA 15771.