Ruth Ann Detwiler, 94, of Shelocta, passed away after a brief illness Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022, at sunrise surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1927, along Lower Piney Creek, Woodbury Township.
She was the daughter of Matthew and Mary (Sutlich) Mumich.
On Aug. 23, 1950, she married W. Dale Detwiler in Altoona.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 71 years; three sons, Robert D. (Kathy) Detwiler, of Worthington; Gary E. (Donna) Detwiler, of Dayton; and Scott D. (Charlotte) Detwiler, of Punxsutawney; a son-in-law, Richard Cessna, of Girty; a daughter-in-law, Jodie Detwiler, of Cranberry Township; nine grandchildren, Janice Cessna (Larry Finkel), Erik Detwiler, Garrett Detwiler, Matthew Detwiler (LaKiesha), Christy Welton (Seth), Erin Brant (Jason), Brianna Seyler (Aaron), Tiffany Anthony and Ryan Detwiler; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathie Cessna; a son, Bruce Detwiler; seven brothers; and four sisters.
Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Williamsburg High School. She loved traveling and visiting family and friends with her husband, Dale.
However, Ruth was always relieved to get back home to her favorite destination, where she was at her best, taking care of her family and being a homemaker.
At Ruth’s request, all services will be private. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg. Arrangements are by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society (Breast Cancer Awareness) or www.am yloidosis.org.