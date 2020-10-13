Ruth Ann Pauline Kelly Kaufman, 56, of Homer City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Thursday, Sept. 10, 1964, in Nowrytown, the daughter Dorothy Pauline King (Kelly) Lytle and the late James Blair Kelly.
Ruth was the office manager for Clarksburg Hose, was a paramedic for Citizens’ Ambulance Service for over 20 years and bartended at the Clarksburg Valley Inn. She enjoyed traveling with her fiance, was an avid writer of poems and loved her animals and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, April R. Hiltabidle and her husband, Dale, of Derry; her fiance, Jerry Lentz; her mother, Dorothy Kelly Lytle; stepfather Ralph Lytle; her brothers, Blair J. Kelly, of Shelocta, and Norman G. Kelly (Shelly Argo), of Nowrytown; a sister, Alice J. Klingensmith, of Nowrytown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Kaufman.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Private funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 8 p.m. with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.
Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the state Department of Health, a mask is required at the viewing.
