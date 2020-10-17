Ruth Anne Rapach, 62, of Marion Center, was called home to the Lord on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Forbes Hospital surrounded by her loved ones after she fought 10 years of a long illness.
She was born in Indiana on Nov. 14, 1957, the daughter of Clair and Margaret (Byers) Wadding.
She graduated from Marion Center High School and attended Christ for the Nations Bible College in Dallas, Texas, and Geneva College in Beaver Falls. She loved to play guitar, sing, draw and paint. Ruth was a strong woman of faith and lived her life by the Word and trusting in the Lord. With a kind and forgiving heart, she dedicated her life to her family and students.
As a wife, she ensured her husband was well taken care of and loved for 36 years of marriage and enjoyed taking drives in the countryside with him, raising their children together and visiting their grandbabies. As a mother, she raised her children the way every child deserves. From teaching life lessons and helping with school projects to serving homemade pizzas in the tree house and baking cookies for after school, she was always there for them and loved her kids with everything she had.
She carried this love onto her granddaughters who enjoyed playing Barbies, doing crafts and pretending to be princesses with their grandma. Even among her pain, she spent countless hours sewing dresses and making handmade cards for them that will be cherished forever.
After selflessly raising her four children, her caring nature was also shown through her 13 years spent as a teacher’s aide at Marion Center School District. She dedicated herself to work with children that needed the love and patience that only a person like Ruth could provide. Her students and colleagues were near to her heart and she was proud to make an impact in their lives up until her very last days.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clair Wadding, and brother, Dean Wadding.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Wadding; her husband of 36 years, Dennis Rapach; her four children: James, Benjamin, Theodore (Jessie) and Jennifer; and three granddaughters: Anna, Emily and Olivia. She is also survived by four siblings: Linda Kerestesy, Dan Wadding, Kathy Smith and David Wadding.
Ruth will be remembered as a faithful woman, a fighter, a forgiver, a caring soul. She will be honored by her loved ones and will live on through them every single day.
Visitation will be held at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. A private funeral will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor John Johnson of Grace Bible Chapel officiating.
Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. In keeping with current directives, a maximum of 50 people are permitted in the funeral home.
Flowers can be sent or a donation on Ruth’s behalf can be made to the Jeans Fund, which was very dear to her heart (mail to: McCreery Elementary School, 22810 Route 403, P.O. Box 199, Marion Center, PA; make check payable to MCFaculty Fund).