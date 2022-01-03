Ruth C. Brigman McCurdy

Ruth Charlotte Brigman McCurdy, born Dec. 24, 1931, age 90, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, while at The Communities at Indian Haven.
Ruth was the daughter of Lindo and Lottie Lieila (Humble-Rinn) Brigman.
Ruth was a registered nurse and graduated from The Indiana Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 where she worked in obstetrics, labor and delivery room for 13 years. In 1965, Ruth shifted her career from taking care of little babies to taking care of the elderly at the Indiana County Home, Indian Haven. She served as a registered nurse and became the nursing home administrator in 1968 where she remained until her retirement in 1991.
Ruth was active in Quota Club, Eastern Star and Amaranth. She enjoyed nursing school reunions, family campouts, baking, visiting her siblings, shopping, making family birthdays special and she loved the Christmas holiday!
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Clair “Mac” D. McCurdy; her children, Thomas L. (Stephanie) McCurdy and Kimberly (Knox) Walk; grandchildren, Thomas L. (Shannon) McCurdy, Tara (Andrew) Winters, Sean (Paulina) McCurdy, Alan (Stephanie) Shank, Brian (Noel) Shank, Adam (Adrienne) Carnahan, CariLynn (Marilyn) Carnahan and Thomas (Aileen) Walk; and great-grandchildren, Kiera (Shank) Chichy, Aidan McCurdy, Fiona McCurdy, Crosby Shank, Emerson Shank, Edward Shank, Jaxson Shank, Penelope Winters, Juliette Winters, Milo McCurdy, Arlen Carnahan, Amelie “Molly” Carnahan, Eleanor Carnahan and Harriet Carnahan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lindo Brigman, Mary (Leroy) Deibert, Margaret (Tom) Ross, John Brigman and Martha “Peggy” (Jack) Meenan; and her beloved pets, Snag, King Tut and Tipper.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Visitation will occur on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the memorial service immediately following in the funeral home chapel.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701 or to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.