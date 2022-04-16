Ruth E. (Oaks) Yingling, 93, formerly of Cherry Tree, died Thursday, April 14, 2022.
The daughter of Herbert and Octa Zula (Fulton) Oaks, she was born on Aug. 8, 1928, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
Ruthie loved the Lord and listened to gospel music and read her Bible daily.
A devoted mother and an accomplished homemaker, she provided her family with great love and devotion. Ruthie loved to bake and made delectable desserts from berries and fruits in season. She nurtured and loved all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will miss her and try to live our lives in her beautiful light.
Ruthie wed John James Yingling Sr. on Feb. 14, 1948, and shared a 53-year marriage made of mutual love and devotion until his death on Nov. 20, 2001. Now they are reunited in heaven.
She is survived by her eight children, John J. Yingling Jr. (Connie), Bonnie Yeager (Darrell), Donna Kosanovich (Rodney), Ken Yingling (Lisa), Karen Elling (Pete), Sharon Mavrodis (John), Thomas Yingling (Rhonda) and Robert Yingling (Tina); as well as 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her cherished daughter, Doris Jean; and her six brothers and one sister.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 2 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Paul Hoover. Interment will be in East Ridge Cemetery in Westover.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Ruth’s guestbook and share a condolence message.