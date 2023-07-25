Ruth Ellen Marshall, 93, of Numine, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 22, 2023.
She was born Dec. 12, 1929, to Wilbert and Mary Swope in a little town called Mark Hannah, outside of Ashville, Pa.
Ruth was the founder and former owner of Numine Pipe Supply. She ran a successful business from 1981 to 2000 at which time she retired.
Ruth was a beloved and valued member of her community. She enjoyed many interests and hobbies throughout her life such as growing beautiful roses and flowers with pink always being her favorite color, feeding the hummingbirds, reading, crossword puzzles but she especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ruth loved music by Alan Jackson and discovered a love of Elvis Presley later in life thanks to a local singing talent. She expressed a love of NASCAR and Rusty Wallace for many years.
Surviving are two sons, John (Hellen) Kephart, of Canfield, Ohio, and Donald Wheeler, of Marion Center; daughter Tammy (William) Bothell, of Creekside; 12 grandchildren, John, Ronald and Penny, all of Ohio, Christopher Fink, of Florida, Ryan Wheeler, of Ernest, Jesse and Jarod Wheeler, of Dayton, Maggie Wheeler, of Chambersville, Marie Wheeler, of Ernest, and Buddy Wheeler, of Marion Center, Zachary Bothell, of Creekside, Jacob Bothell, of Newton; one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friend Marsha Marshall, of Numine.
Preceded in death were her parents; sons Jesse and Richard Wheeler; five brothers; and seven sisters.
Ruth always tried to leave a positive impression with anyone she encountered. She lived a quiet, happy life. Ruth was valued beyond measure and will forever be missed.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Justin Lamison officiating.
The family would like to offer special thanks and love to Ruth’s caregivers over the last few years, Tracey Lazeration, Stacy Buckley, Cindy Ziegenfus and Rhonda Bayuk.
Share Ruth’s love of animals by making a memorial contribution in her honor to your local animal shelter or rescue.
Online condolences may be made at carson boyer.com.
