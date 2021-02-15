Ruth Evonne Anthony, 82, of Plumville, entered into her eternal rest after a brief illness on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. She was surrounded in her home by her loving family.
She was born Ruth Evonne Peters on May 23, 1938, in Port Allegany to the Rev. Edward I. and Marian A. Peters. She was a 1956 graduate of Purchase Line High School, received her R.N. from Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and nursed in Nyack Hospital, Nyack, N.Y., as well as Punxsutawney Hospital. She also attended Nyack Missionary Training Institute, Nyack, N Y.
In 1961 she married John R. Anthony and they raised four children. Ruth and John were co-owners of Plumville Dry Cleaners for 34 years.
Ruth was an exceptional organist and pianist who loved making music that blessed others and pointed people toward God. She served numerous churches and funeral homes in the area, including Punxsutawney Alliance Church, the Presbyterian Church of Plumville and Pifer (now Shumaker) Funeral Home. Ruth was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and tenaciously prayed for them, and many others, daily.
Ruth was known for her gracious spirit, her beautiful smile and her sacrificial spirit.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.
She is the beloved wife of John Richard Anthony and devoted mother of Cheryl (Stephen) Means, of Punxsutawney; Douglas (Mary Lu) Anthony, Garner, N.C.; Marsha (Donald) Barisano, Glastonbury, Conn.; and Laura (Carl) Stewart, Plumville; loving grandmother of Nichole (Mike) Ansinger, Taylor, Kyle (Shayla) and Eric Anthony, Jonathan (Charlotte) and Anthony Barisano, Jordan, Garrett and Alicia Stewart; and cherished great-grandmother of Ava and Dayne Means, Joseph, Bryce, Jorja, Odin and Otto Ansinger, and Arya and “Baby M” Anthony (due Feb. 14). She is also survived by brothers, Lee (Patricia) Peters, David (Joy) Peters, and John (Gale) Peters.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney. The family requests that visitors wear masks for the comfort and safety of all. There will be no meal following the funeral service, which will be at First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney, on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with visiting from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Northpoint Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers (although Ruth’s allergies are no longer an issue!) contributions can be made in Ruth’s name to Presbyterian Church of Plumville, Hospice 365 or a charity of your choice.
