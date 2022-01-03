Ruth Fisher, 62, of Home, passed away with loved ones by her side Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in 1959 to Bob and Ella Stenman. She was a graduate of Marion Center High School.
Ruth previously worked at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was a homemaker. She loved sitting around a fire with her family. She was a member of the Sagamore VFW and Woodman of the World. She enjoyed Steelers football, Pirates baseball and a game of cards.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 43 years, Scott Fisher; son, Jeremy (Allison) Fisher, Rural Valley; daughter-in-law, Theresa Ruffner, Clymer; grandsons, Steven Fisher and Jake Fisher, who could do no wrong; seven siblings, Russell (Kathy) Stenman, Creekside; Roberta “Bobbie” Douglass and companion Roy, Butler; Rodney Stenman and companion, Candy Shotts, Home; Rebecca “Becky” Hart, Home; Rhonda VanHorn, Elderton; Rosella (David) Williams, Indiana; Richard “Rick” Stenman, Plumville; sister-in-law, Candy Bricker, Chicora; and her father- and mother-in-law, Tom and Grace Fisher, Smicksburg.
She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish her memories.
Ruth was preceded in death by parents; son, Christopher (2003); and brother Randy (1986).
Per her wishes there will no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.