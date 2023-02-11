Ruth Grahn Varner McNaughton, 98, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Born Dec. 12, 1924, in Baltimore, Md., Ruth was the daughter of Pastor Carl Grahn and Ida Toy Grahn.
She was raised in Pittsburgh from the age of 5 until leaving for Indiana State Teachers College.
Ruth graduated from college in 1948 with a degree in home economics. In June 1948, Ruth married her college sweetheart, Murray M. Varner, who passed away in 1981.
They made their home in Indiana and had four children, Betsy Varner Kline and husband James Kline, of West Palm Beach; Nancy Grahn Varner, who passed in 2007; John Grahn Varner and wife Sandy, of Geneva, Ill.; and Amy Ruth Varner, of Pompano Beach, Fla.
In addition to her surviving children, Ruth will be remembered by her grandchildren, Adam Varner Kline and wife Marie Vestermark, of Sweden; J. John Varner, of Chicago; and Jana Lynn Varner, of Chicago, and her great-grandchildren, Ava Varner and Ruthie and Ossian Vestermark Kline.
Ruth married R.D. “Bud” McNaughton in 1987. He passed away in 2011. They spent wonderful years together between Indiana and West Palm Beach. Ruth was a remarkable person. She was a friend to many and always made everyone feel welcome. She was an outstanding cook and loved entertaining family and friends.
She was known and loved for her compassion and joy. She enjoyed traveling and golfing, but her greatest joy was taking care of all the people in her life. She was loved by all and will be missed greatly.
A graveside committal will be planned for the summer.