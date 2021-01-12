Ruth H. Berry

Ruth Helen Berry, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 9, 1934, in Herne, Germany, as Ruth Helene Scislowski, but the family name was later changed to Enger. Growing up in Germany during World War II, her childhood was full of many hardships.
She came to America alone, as an orphan about 17 years old, and worked in eastern Pennsylvania as a maid and nanny, as well as at a factory. She sent money home to relatives who were caring for her younger brothers so the boys would not be sent to an orphanage.
She heard about a church in Easton that did part of the service in German and met a couple there who had never had children, Esther and Harry Kirchgassner. They invited her to their home for some lunches after church and ended up adopting her. She attended high school and graduated with an A in English. She said becoming their daughter and attending school gave her back her childhood.
She met her husband of 60 years, Richard Emerson Berry Sr., at a community dance at a church in Easton. She was a devoted mother to their five children and enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren.
She was active in Scouting starting with being a den mother for Cub Scouts while the family lived in Texas and continuing throughout her life. Two of her sons were Eagle Scouts. Most recently, she served as a troop committee member for Boy Scout Troop 29 and was proud of her 50 Years of Service pin.
She was also proud to serve as a member of the board for the Allegheny Arboretum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for many years.
She enjoyed being active in many clubs throughout her life. She was president of the Women’s Club of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and president of the New Century Club (which supports the Indiana Free Library).
A member of both the Indiana Garden Club and the Evergreen Garden Club for many years, she was president twice of the Indiana Garden Club, in 1978-79 and 1997-99.
She was a garden club life member at the state, regional and national levels and was a district director.
At the state level, she was an intermediate youth chairman and member of the mentor committee for the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania (GCFP). She also enjoyed having the chance to serve as a proofreader for the Keystone Gardener, the GCFP’s state publication.
She especially loved going to Garden Club conventions. Because of an amazing friend who was her roommate for the trips, she was able to attend them even after her health and ability to walk declined from Parkinson’s disease.
In 2007, she was selected as one of five Indiana County Notable Women by the American Association of University Women in Indiana.
She served as a deacon at Calvary Presbyterian Church. She also was involved in a group that got together to talk to each other in German, as well as the Unicom Flying Club and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She enjoyed sewing and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jakob Scislowski and Helene (Amenda) Enger (formerly Scislowski); her husband, Richard Emerson Berry Sr.; her brothers, Wilfried Enger and Herbert Enger; and her adoptive parents, Esther and Harry Kirchgassner.
She is survived by her five children and their families: Dirk E. Berry and wife Karen Berry, of Carlisle; Arthur V. Berry, of Indiana; Richard E. Berry Jr., of Indiana; Marilyn (Berry) Kukula and husband Henry Kukula Jr., of Blairsville; and Robert Berry and wife Laura Berry, of York; and five grandchildren: David Berry and wife Kendall Berry, Jason Berry and wife Sandy Berry, Joseph Kukula and partner Carlee Benhart, Amy Kukula, and Daniel Kukula; along with Caitlin Wager and husband Rob Wager.
A private ceremony for just her children and grandchildren will be held at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. A memorial event to celebrate her life is also planned for later this year for extended family and her friends in the community.
Memorial donations may be made toward a bench to be placed in the arboretum at IUP near the Heritage Garden, honoring her along with her husband. These donations can be made to “Foundation for IUP” and marked “in memory of Ruth Berry for the arboretum” c/o Foundation for IUP, G-1 Sutton Hall, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15705 (or contact Tonya Patterson at (724) 357-4835 for help making a gift online).
Memorial donations may also be made to the “Indiana Garden Club” c/o Indiana Garden Club, P.O. Box. 1447, Indiana, PA 15701; or the “Evergreen Garden Club” c/o of Marcy Cunkelman, 292 Swisco Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest register and send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.