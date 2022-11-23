Ruth I. (McCrea) Smith, 85, of Blairsville (Blacklick Township) passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of John T. and Geraldine (Marshall) McCrea, she was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Blacklick Township.
Ruth graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. She worked for Blacklick Township for 21 years until her retirement on Dec. 1, 2016, and was recognized by the township for her service with a plaque. She lived her entire life in Blacklick Township and was well known for making sheet and wedding cakes. One of Ruth’s favorite pastimes was ornamental needle work.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, John E. Smith, whom she married Dec. 28, 1957; three sons, Jeffrey C. (Debbie) Smith, of Chester, Va., Eric John (Elaine) Smith, of Penn Run, and Jason A. (Shannon) Smith, of Shepherd, Mont.; one daughter, Sandra R. Smith, of Scranton; four grandchildren, Ben, Samuel, Grace and Robert; two great-grandchildren, Koen and Malachi; five sisters, Jacquelyn Cunkleman, of Blairsville, DorisJean (Bill) Ramsden, Margaret Babco, of Blairsville, Donna (Terry) Griffith, of Indiana, and Gayle (Gregory) Sickora, of Latrobe; two brothers, William M. McCrea, of Homer City, and Robert C. (La Donna) McCrea, of Blairsville; one sister-in-law, Shirley Jean Rook, of Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Frances Marsh; and a brother-in-law, Richard Smith. Family and friends will be received Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating. Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.