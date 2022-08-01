Ruth Ilene (Rowe) Campbell, 84, of Indiana, died at her home on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
The daughter of C. Monroe Rowe and Ruth M. (Hildebrand) Rowe, she was born June 13, 1938, in Indiana.
Ilene grew up in Indiana and graduated from Indiana Joint High School in 1957. She lived her entire life in Indiana where she worked for McGill Motors, Indiana Hospital and Indiana School District, where she was a secretary at the Horace Mann School. She later retired from Trinity United Methodist Church after serving as secretary for 23 years.
Ilene was a member of the United Commercial Travelers of America for many years, serving as an officer in the local and state auxiliary and also on its council. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing in the bell choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald L. Campbell, whom she married July 3, 1959. They were married 54 years prior to his death on Jan. 14, 2014. She was also preceded by her brother James Rowe.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Rowe, of Monroeville; numerous nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Ronald Bartlebaugh, of North Canton, Ohio; and by her very special friends: Lucas, Axel, Christy and Sam. Her dear friends for more than 60 years are Marilyn Irmeger and Doris Cramer.
At a later date and at a time convenient for her family, a memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Anew Home Care or Grane Hospice.
Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana. Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.