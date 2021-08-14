Ruth J. Reese

Ruth Johnston Reese, 95, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1926, in Baltimore to Edward Everett and Nellie Stran (Jones) Johnston.
Ruth lived in the Baltimore area most of her life, moving to Stone Harbor, N.J., and then to the Indiana area in 2015. She was a homemaker, volunteering for the Girl Scouts for over 25 years. Methodist by faith, Ruth was a member of Grace Methodist Church in Baltimore. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, teaching bridge and playing duplicate bridge.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Reese Jr., in 2009; a daughter, Jane B. Reese, in 2017; one sister, Lois Funk; and four brothers, Everett, Charles, Harry and Bob Johnston.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Nancy R. Jones, of Indiana, and Anne (Tom) R. Wells, of Annandale, Va.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ben) Smith, Rachel (Collin) Schrader, Brian (Jess) Wells and David Wells; and four great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Ruth’s wishes, all services will be held privately at a later date. Burial will be held at the family’s convenience in Dalaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Lutherville-Timonium, Md.