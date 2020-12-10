Ruth Lee (Steward) Kiser, 82, of Latrobe, passed on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Calvin McCoy officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the reimplementation of government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.