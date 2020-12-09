Ruth Lee (Steward) Kiser, 82, of Latrobe, passed on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was the daughter of George and Etta (Jones) Steward and was born in Latrobe on Oct. 22, 1938.
She was a member of Christ Temple Ministries, Brenizer. She worked in housekeeping at Torrance State Hospital for eight years.
Ruth Lee enjoyed puzzles and crocheting, and being with her grandchildren was the most important part of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine Lynn Williams, of Latrobe; siblings, Lavonna Williams, of Blairsville, and Henry Steward, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Shania Jackson, Reece Jackson, Shakira Jackson and Samira Jackson; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Williams; her second husband, Charles Kiser; sisters, Corrine Moore and Catherine Clayton; and brothers, Edward Jones and Norman Steward.
The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Calvin McCoy officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the reimplementation of government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
