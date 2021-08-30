Ruth Marie King, 71, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Greensburg.
The daughter of Otto C. Stevens and Cathryn LaRue Moore Stevens, she was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1949. Ruth was a woman of strong faith.
She had many wonderful friends and family members, whom she loved dearly, and she wished that she had had the strength to talk or write to them all during her illness.
To those reading this, know that she loved you all, and she knew that you loved her as well.
Ruth enjoyed sewing blankets and donating them to local charities, a heartfelt mission started by her mother to provide something of comfort to children in need during difficult times.
It is a mission that her children will continue in her honor.
She is survived by her five children: four sons, Matthew King and his wife, Christy, of Greensburg; Mark King and his wife, Wan-Ning, of Greensburg; Chris King, of Bridgeville; and Bill King and his wife, Julie, of Sneads Ferry, N.C.; and one daughter, Donna Mosley, of Bridgeville.
Also, eight grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly, Taylor, Kylie, Kayla, Logan, Madison, Haikko, Christian and Preston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Cathryn, whom she so greatly missed in this life, now reunited in the next.
A private funeral service, planned through Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, will be held for her children and grandchildren, with plans for a memorial service the following year for her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alice Paul House by mail to: PO Box 417, Indiana, PA 15701 or through their website at www.alice paulhouse.org.
