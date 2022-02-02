Ruth Neal, 88, of Trade City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville.
She was born Eleanor Ruth Cochran in North Point, Indiana County, on Dec. 31, 1933, a daughter of Russell Cochran and Ruby (Bossard) Cochran.
On Oct. 31, 1953, she married B. Wendell Neal. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage and raised two sons. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1999.
She was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City.
Ruth enjoyed being a homemaker and working around her home and could fix nearly anything on her own. She liked building dollhouses, and had an artistic flair for painting.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, she loved living close to them and being able to see them all the time. The grandchildren brought her more joy than one could ever fully understand.
She is survived by her two sons, David W. Neal and wife Kathy and Dirk A. Neal and wife Kellie; four grandchildren, Matthew Neal and wife Donielle, Jeremy Neal and wife Jen, Courtney Caylor and husband Colin and Corey Neal; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ellie, Quentin and Ruby Neal and Kayslee Caylor; two sisters, Anna Coon and Shirley Alabran and husband William, all of Smicksburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wendell; and brother in-law, Ralph Coon.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Mount Zion Lutheran Church.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Neal’s memory to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Route 954 Hwy. N., Smicksburg, PA 16256 or Make A Wish, 219 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumaker fh.com.