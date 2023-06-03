Ruth S. Morris, 93, of Everett, formerly of Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023.
The daughter of August and Fannie (Strong) Schenley, she was born in Berwinsdale in 1930.
Ruth Morris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Morris. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren: a daughter, Karen Sue Morris, in Bedford (her partner, Don Lauver); and a son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Laura Morris, of Venetia, and their daughters, Meghan and Julia. Ruth is also survived by a brother, Robert Schenley, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.
She graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1951 and completed a master’s degree from Bucknell University. She taught in the public schools of Emporium, St. Marys and Point Marion in Pennsylvania, and in Cumberland, Md. She taught at Lycoming College before serving as chair of the Business and Information Technology Department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she was granted emeritus status upon retirement.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, with a reception to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made to Four Footed Friends of Indiana County, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701; Tomorrow’s Hope, 6260 Heverly Blvd., Coalport, PA 16627; or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneral.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Louis Geisel Funeral Home, Bedford.
