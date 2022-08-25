Ryan Cunningham, 37, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, while at his residence.
The son of Vernon Embry and Lynda (Cunningham) Galonis, he was born Sept. 21, 1984, in Indiana.
Ryan loved being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and beekeeper who produced the best honey. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, fishing and spending time on the farm. Ryan’s family and friends will miss his quick smile, great big hugs and kind heart.
Surviving are his wife Denise (Edmonds) Cunningham; children Ciara Cunningham and Joey McKendrick; grandmothers Roberta Cunningham and Eleanor Embry; brother Chris Williams III; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend Jess Rager.
Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda Galonis; and his grandfathers, Dale Cunningham and Wallace Embry.
Friends will be received for a memorial gathering on Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Elder Stanford Webb III officiating.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.
