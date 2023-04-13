Ryan J. Gould

Ryan James Gould, 34, beloved son of Darcy Rae and Raymond A. Gould Jr., of Shelocta, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
Born in Kittanning on Feb. 4, 1989, Ryan graduated from Indiana High School in 2008 and furthered his education by attending several technical schools to learn the arts of welding, machining and electricity.
He had a passion for European sports cars, especially Audis, which led him to be the owner and operator of his own business, Loud Motorsports of Shelocta.
Ryan raced motocross and at one point was very highly rated in the amateur ranks. He loved to watch documentaries pertaining to history, as well as collecting antique gas cans.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his maternal grandmother Betty Ann McIntire, of Dayton; paternal grandparents Lois and Raymond Gould Sr., of Inwood, W.Va.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his American bulldog, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward McIntire; an aunt, Denise Don Gilli; and an uncle, Roger Putnam.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Friends will be received by the family on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 8 p.m. with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ryan’s memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
