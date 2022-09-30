Ryan Matthew Bowers, 38, of Archbald, passed away peacefully at his childhood home in Indiana on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
He was the son of Susan (Bowman) Bowers and the late Donald Ray Bowers, of Indiana. Ryan was born April 11, 1984, in Latrobe.
Ryan was a 2003 graduate of Indiana High School. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Safety Science in 2007 and a master’s degree in safety science in 2010. He obtained a Certified Safety Professional certification in June of 2013. Ryan was also certified in NIOSH 582 Training — Sampling and Evaluating Airborne Asbestos Fibers. He was a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals and the American Industrial Hygiene Association.
Ryan was employed by Pennoni as a safety, health and environmental specialist. His real passion was conducting trainings and teaching. Ryan had experience developing, implementing and managing various environmental health and safety programs in construction, manufacturing and higher education sectors. Ryan attended Peckville United Methodist Church in Peckville.
Ryan’s hobbies included golf, archery, fishing and painting, using the Bob Ross methods. No matter what activity Ryan pursued, he researched it, studied it and then completed it with grace.
Ryan enjoyed reading and visiting anything related to the Civil War, especially Gettysburg. He was a member of the Scranton Civil War Roundtable.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Susan Bowers, of Indiana; a sister, Heather Bowers-Wivell; a brother-in-law, Dennis Wivell; and a nephew, Garrett Wivell, all of Taneytown, Md.; an aunt, Mary Ann Bowers, of Enola; an uncle, Brian Bowman and wife Ramona, of Springfield, Va.; and four cousins, Susan Pochet, Amy Bowers, and Kelsey and Tyler Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald R. Bowers; and an uncle, William Bowers.
In keeping with Ryan’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, his family would like to honor Ryan’s legacy by donating engraved memorial bricks to the Pathways of Preservation in downtown Gettysburg. Engraved bricks in memory of Ryan will be installed by the Lincoln Statue on the Lincoln Square in downtown Gettysburg later this year. This will allow Main Street Gettysburg to continue its work in the preservation of historic Gettysburg for its visitors.
Contributions toward the bricks can be sent to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701. Please make checks payable to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Ryan’s name in the memo line. If you prefer to make a contribution via credit card, please call the funeral home office at (724) 349-9700.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.