Rylee Jean Dunmire, 20, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Robert D. Dunmire and Rebecca L. Dunmire, she was born Feb. 27, 2001, in Indiana.
Rylee was a 2019 graduate of Indiana Area High School. She was a caretaker for different family members.
Rylee attended One Hope Church and was a member of JusticeWorks Family of Services and the Indiana County Bike Club, where she was affectionately called “Bubble Wrap.”
She will be remembered for her wonderful heart.
She is survived by her parents, Bob Dunmire (Leona), of Shelocta, and Becky Dunmire (Reece Phillips), of Indiana; maternal grandparents, Lois and James Repine; brothers, Michael Miller (Jane) and Isaiah Dunmire; stepbrothers, Tyler, Andrew and Dean; numerous aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, Olivia, Thomas, Madeline and Wesley; a cousin, Jonathon; and her cat, Peppers.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Samuel and Annabelle Dunmire; and a nephew, Jack.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, with Pastor Gino Cosentino officiating.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.