Sadie Mae McElwee, 93, of Lucernemines, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 10, 1928, in Bolivar, and was the daughter of Thomas A. and Sadie Mae Stiffey.
She was loved by all of her family and friends and enjoyed her time in California with her son, Ken, and had many good times in Florida during the winter months. She was employed at Seasonal Industries for many years.
She is survived by her son, Ken Stiffey, of Diamond Spring, Calif.; her daughter, Barbara and husband Greg Hockenberry, of Indiana; and her brother, Dennis Stiffey, of Bolivar. She is also survived by her partner of 38 years, Gerald Barnett, of Lucernemines, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert McElwee; her daughter, Carol Reese; and her granddaughters, Macie Jo Kowchuck and Tammie Kowchuck. Her sister, Clara; brothers, Terry, Clayton, Aaron, and Joe; and daughter-in-law, Lorraine (Ken’s wife), also preceded her in death.
Following Sadie’s wishes, there will be no visitation. The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
