Sallie Gale (Thomas) Corridoni, 76, of Avonmore, formerly of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
She was born Saturday, Oct. 21, 1944, in Derry, the daughter of Laird S. and Alice C. Riley Thomas.
Sallie was a 1962 graduate of Derry Area High School. Before her retirement, she was the guidance office secretary for the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Saltsburg.
Sallie enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and watching television. She loved her home, especially her front porch, and taking trips with her daughter to Ocean City, Md. She would keep herself busy doing picture jigsaw puzzles that were displayed at the William Penn Care Center and crocheting blankets. Sallie could often be seen hanging out with her special companions: her dog and cat. Sallie was very proud of her grandchildren and loved them very much.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Ziemianski and her husband Frank, of Avonmore; Brian Corridoni, of Avonmore; and Paul Corridoni and his wife Sarah, of New Florence; her four grandchildren, Reed Ziemianski, of St. Bonaventure, N.Y.; Ross Ziemianski, of Grove City; Mia Corridoni, of New Florence; and Westin Corridoni, of New Florence; and her cousin, Jane Burd, of Derry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Emerson Corridoni, in 2009.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 813 Salt St., Saltsburg, with Pastor Dennis Marshall officiating.
Interment will take place at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.