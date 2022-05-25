Sally A. (Henry) Trindle, 62, of Johnstown, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at home.
Born March 29, 1960, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Budd and Ruth (Wieserman) Henry.
She is survived by brother Mark Henry and wife Bonnie, of New Florence; nephews Brian Henry and wife Kristin (Parker), and Eric Henry and wife Megan (Cooper); and great-nieces and great-nephews Abigail, Cole, Olive Jake and Mckenna Henry.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sally enjoyed gardening and the flowers she would grow.
Private service and interment will take place at Manor Cemetery, Penn Run. Arrangements are in the care of the Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
