Sally Ann Carmo

Sally Ann (West) Carmo, 91, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Blairsville, to James K. West and Helen (Grumbling) West.
She was a member of the SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Sally belonged to the Chestnut Ridge Golf Women’s League and the Blairsville Women’s Bridge Club.
She is survived by a son, David R. Carmo and wife Leah, of Lantana, Fla.; a daughter, Pamela Carmo, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, David A. Carmo, of Lantana; Hayley W. (Carmo) Sheldon, of Lantana; Grace Gdaniec, of Delray Beach, Fla.; and Julian and Bailey Gdaniec, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Violet and Willa Sheldon, of Lantana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Angelino “Bunda” Carmo; a son, James Carmo; a grandson, Adam Carmo; and a sister, Nancy Shumaker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Blairsville Communities, c/o Murphy Lot Committee, 130 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.