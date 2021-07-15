Sally L. Stewart, 78, of Indiana, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Homer City.
Born in Green Township, she was a daughter of Edward Stewart and Pearl (Fridley) Mock.
Sally worked for more than 35 years as a cook in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Foster Dining Hall. Whether she was at work or home, Sally loved to cook. She also enjoyed going to the casino, gardening, shopping and spending time with her dear friends. But most importantly, Sally loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sally will be missed by her daughter, Renee Arcurio (David), of Homer City, and her lifelong partner, George Marsh, of Homer City. She also will be remembered by her grandchildren, Briana Arcurio (Noah Condor), of Clarksburg, and Daniele Clawson (Keith), of Parkwood; as well as her great-grandchildren, Skyler, Grant, Harley, Kadyn and Mya. Other survivors include her siblings, David Mock (Debbie), of Brush Valley; Patricia Curren (Vince), of Indiana; Jim Mock (Anne), of Homer City; and Penny Lovelace (Ed), of Pittsburgh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, who were very special to her, Merle and Mildred Fridley.
Service arrangements at this time are private. Cremation is being handled by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
Online donations may be made at www.rbfh.net.