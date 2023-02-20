SallyJean (Ward) Walls, 78, of Huntington, Utah, formerly of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Castleview Hospital in Price, Utah.
Sally was born July 22, 1944, in Indiana, to William Carl Ward Sr. and Sarah Emily (Long) Ward.
Sally attended Purchase Line High School, where she met the love of her life, Lester Walls Sr., and they were married on April 8, 1961. Les and Sally spent the years together raising their family and working on the family farm. In January 1981, due to the economic decline in Pennsylvania, they moved their family to Huntington, Utah, to work in the coal mines. That is where they lived until Lester passed away Nov. 7, 1997.
In addition to raising her family, she also worked in food services in Pennsylvania and Utah until health issues forced her to retire in 1999. Sally was all about her family and was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SallyJean was a member of the Barnesboro chapter of the O.E.S., the Huntington Lyons Club and was part of the Country Rovers Band that would go around to facilities in Emery County, Utah, playing and singing for their residents.
Sally is survived by her daughter Juanita (Harold) Elliott, of Price, Utah; son Edward (Christine) Walls and their children Zachary, Nikki and Dillion, of Cleveland, Utah; son Wesley Walls, of Huntington, and his children Brittany LaDawn (Logan) Child and their sons Gavin, Zayden and Karson, of Price, and Colton (Amelia) Walls and their children Willow and Dawson, of Price; brothers William Carl (Jane) Ward Jr., of Tanoma, Robert (Patricia) Ward, of Commodore, John Ward, of Ferron, Utah, and Charles (Marion) Ward, of Cherry Tree; brother-in-law Rudy (Michalene) Walls, of Commodore; as well as many nieces, nephews and a community of friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Lester; son Lester Walls Jr.; parents William Carl Ward Sr. and Sarah Emily (Long) Ward; in-laws Waldon (Beryl) Walls; granddaughter Rachelle Walls; brothers Richard and Wesley; infant sisters Twila and Hazel; and brother-in-law LeRoy Walls.
The family would like to thank the entire nursing staff at the San Rafael Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ferron, Utah, for the exceptional care they took of our dear mother, especially during her last days. She loved you all very much. We would also like to thank the Community Nursing Services hospice nurses, Melody and Amber, Adam Callahan, C-PA, for not just being Mom’s physician but for also being a good friend to her and to the family, and lastly to the staff at Castleview Hospital.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Miller’s Landing, 123 N. Main St., Huntington. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where the family will receive friends at 9 a.m.
Interment will take place at Uniontown Cemetery, Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mitchell Funeral Home, of Huntington, and the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., of Hillsdale, where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.