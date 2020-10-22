Sam Fee, 26, of New Florence, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
He was born Aug. 10, 1994, in Claypool, Ariz.
He is survived by his fiancee Briana Stanton; children Brayden, Michael, Audreena and Matthew; parents Charles Fee, Arizona, and Catherine Fee and David Lowther, New Florence; and siblings Jesse, Josh, April, Stephanie and Michelle.
Sam enjoyed working on automobiles and fixing things.
He enjoyed spending time with his children on the four-wheeler and was a Patriots fan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until a time of sharing at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with Sam’s final expenses.
Online donations and condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.