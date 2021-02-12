Samuel A. Magas

Samuel Andrew Magas, 24, of Barberton, Ohio, previously of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
He was employed by Amazon and formerly worked at Wright Tool.
Samuel enjoyed video games, hanging out with friends and listening to music. He also loved helping out his mom. Sam had attended Truth Baptist Church in West Salem, Ohio.
Samuel was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Lila Magas and Audrey Erhard; and aunts and uncles, Daniel Morrow, George Magas Jr., and Ed and Cathy Litt.
He is survived by his daughter, Lyla Lynn Magas; Lyla’s mom, Alyssa Wood; parents, Chris and Diane Magas and Matt and Michelle Wood; grandfather, Ernest Duane Erhard; grandparents, Dave and Doretta Wood; and aunts and uncles, Tim and Rhonda Magas, Joe and Evelyn Magas, Tom Erhard (Christine), Doug Erhard and Cassidy Wood.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, Wadsworth, Ohio.
Per the family’s request, contributions may be made to Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, OH 44281 to help with Samuel’s funeral expenses.