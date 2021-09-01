Samuel F. Trunzo

Samuel Frederick Trunzo, 89, of Marion Center, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
He was born April 24, 1932, in Sagamore to Ralph and Mary (Pellegrino) Trunzo.
He was a graduate of Shannock Valley High School. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was employed by Season-all Industries as a superintendent for more than 40 years.
He loved playing baseball, basketball and softball and traveling all over to tournaments.
He enjoyed golfing and bowling with his buddies from Indiana and Punxsutawney.
He loved hunting and fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Sam is survived by three daughters, Denise and husband Dick Pardee, of Rochester Mills; Cherie and husband Joe Kotzur, of Homer City; and Diana and husband Jim Dickie, of Saltsburg.
In addition to his daughters, he is survived by four grandchildren, Angela (Pardee) Schultz and husband Jason, of Beaver; Sam Kotzur and wife Deanna, of Maryland; Joey Kotzur and wife Stefanie, of Maryland; and Abbie Dickie, of Saltsburg. His four great-granddaughters also survive him, Charlotte, Evelyn and Lucia Schultz and Anna Lee Kotzur.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae; his parents; and his brother, John Trunzo.
The Trunzo Family would like to thank some special people, Jean Ann Fulmer, Marina Fulmer, Carol Miller, Penn Hospice Nurse-Nikki and Ricky Adair for their help, care and support during this difficult time!
Friends will be received Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Clymer.
His funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will officiate.
Burial will be at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery (St. Anthony’s), Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.