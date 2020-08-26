Samuel Joseph Rager, 57, of Smicksburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.
Born in Spangler on Oct. 17, 1962, he was a son of Lawrence Rager and Stella (Smith) Rager. He was the husband of Ann M. Rager, whom he married in October 2007.
Samuel was a true outdoorsman: He loved working outside, hunting, fishing, gardening and various other outdoor activities. He liked helping people, canning and collecting and recycling junk. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
In addition to his wife and parents, Samuel will be remembered by his children: Sam “Punky” Rager (Megan), of Dixonville; Kevin Rager (Jessica), of Latrobe; Tracie Nicely (Adam), of Latrobe; Wendy Rager (Ron Perry), of Bradenville; and Aleesha Yount (Shawn), of Blairsville. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Lilyana, Logan, Levi, Rayla, Maxwell, Zoe, Albert, Olivia and Dakota; and his siblings: Ed Rager (Kathy), Jim Rager, Donna Patterson (Thomas), Sally Foxwell (Clarence), Mary Crawford (Ray), Phyllis Martin (John); as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his cousin, David James Rager.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Gardner Hall, the former Commodore Community Building, Thursday, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Following cremation at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory, final disposition will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer is assisting with the service arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.