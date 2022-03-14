Samuel L. Bennett

Samuel Leroy Bennett, 57, of Ernest, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer while surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Eugene Bennett and Faith (Neff) Bennett, he was born Sept. 22, 1964, in Bradford.
Sam was a United States Army veteran having served for 22 years, achieving the rank of sergeant first class (SFC). He then was employed as a civilian contractor by the U.S. Army at Indiana University of Pennsylvania ROTC Department for 17 years. Sam was a member of the Infidels Motorcycle Club, which consists of military, former military, civilian contractors and patriotic Americans. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, the Dallas Cowboys, woodworking and riding his Harley, but he especially loved spending time with his family. Sam will be remembered as a loving husband, father and brother.
Surviving are his faithful wife of 37 years, Susan Celestine Bennett; children, Tyler Bennett and his wife, Ella, Clairmont, Fla.; Dr. Samantha Clements and her husband, Adam, Cambridge, Ohio; Haley Bennett and her fiancé, Joe Grisewood, Scio, N.Y.; Colton Bennett and his wife, Samantha, Indiana; Noah Bennett, Ernest; and Kayla Sandoval, Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Ian and Kyle Bennett, both of Clairmont, Fla., and Mortimer Grisewood, Scio, N.Y.; brother, John Bennett, Fallon, Nev.; sister, Jeanne Capra, Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2, at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow.