Samuel L. Carson passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. He was formerly of New York City, Pittsburgh and Indiana.
He was born March 25, 1939.
He was the beloved husband of Garrett Yebernetsky, of Miami Beach, Fla., and the son of Isadore W. and Rose Carson, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sister, Sarah J. Carson, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by cousins and many friends.
Services will be held at Ralph Schugar Chapel, 5509 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to services at 10 a.m. There will be a Zoom link available prior to services. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Beth Israel Section of Oakland Cemetery, 845 Rose St., Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.