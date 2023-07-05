Samuel Lee Zack Sr., 75, of Blairsville, passed away July 2, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, born Aug. 1, 1947, in Indiana.
Sam worked as a bricklayer and at a nuclear plant in Apollo. He was a retired coal miner and had worked for North American Mine until he went to R&P Coal working at Lucerne 6, 8 and 9 as a mine foreman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nettie L. (Filler) Zack; two sons, Samuel Lee Zack and wife Renee, of Blairsville, and Keith Patrick Zack and wife Dobra, of Texas; one sister, Eleanor (Zack) Bowser, of Blairsville; one brother, John D. Zack and wife Lorri, of Blairsville; one brother-in-law, Ray McKendrick, of Indiana; five grandchildren, Alicia, Brian, April (Zack) Starteri and husband Justin, Gabriel and Jeremiah.
Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, Roger, Susan, Tina, Kim, David, Chuck, Scott, Melendy and Randy.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elmer Zack, Kenneth Zack, Thomas Zack; and three sisters, Dora (Zack) Jones, Janet (Zack) Henderson, Betty (Zack) McKendrick.
He will be sadly missed by his wife and his sons and their families.
Sam will also be missed by his best friends Ralph and Roberta Lantzy.
All services will be private for the family. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Zack Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.
