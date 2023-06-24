Samuel W. Boring, 67, of Northern Cambria, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Born July 31, 1955, he was the son of William and Odessa (King) Boring.
Samuel is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Victoria (Williams) Boring; daughter Darcie (Boring) Wagner and late husband Michael Wagner; son Jason Boring and wife Tammy (Weakland) Boring; grandchildren Nate (Jenna Barnosky), Scott and Reese Wagner, Tiffany (Nolan Hansen), Kayla (Michael Penksa), Malayna and Kiera Boring; his great-grandchildren; brothers Barry, Dennis, Brian and Jeff Boring; and sisters Bonnie Shultz, Carrie Jean Stossel, Cindy Rummel and Darlene Yingling.
He was preceded in death by brothers Larry, Robert and Melvin Boring; and a sister, Wanda Jane Joye.
Sam worked as a coal miner for more than 17 years and at Polyvision for 10 years. He was a member of the Spangler VFW and the UMWA Local 1269. He enjoyed bird-watching, hunting, fishing, dirt-track racing, drag racing, beer and spending time with family and friends.
There will be no services per the family’s request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easly-Hindman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 630, Hastings, PA 16646.
Arrangements are in care of Easly-Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., and condolences may be made at HindmanFuneral Homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.