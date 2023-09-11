Samuel W. Martin, 75, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at The Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The son of Louise (Martin) Boston, he was born April 15, 1948, in New Castle. He was raised in Clymer by his mother and Paul J. Boston. Sam graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1966.
He joined the U.S. Air Force and served one tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return from military service, he worked for the Helen Mining Co. in Homer City as a general assistant mine foreman. He retired in 1989 due to health issues.
Sam enjoyed playing golf and had three holes-in-one during his golf career. He also enjoyed going to camp in Potter County where he would trout fish and drink a few beers. He was an avid gardener who proudly shared the bounty with many of his friends.
Sam was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). His other social memberships included the American Legion, Eagles, Elks, Moose, Clymer Slovak Club and the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club.
Surviving are his son, Samuel (Laura) Martin Jr., of Hanover; granddaughters Elizabeth Martin (Robert Glade), of Hanover, and Rebecca Martin, of Pittsburgh; stepdaughter Corrie (Eric) Alexander and their daughter, Alayna, of Delmont; great-granddaughter Ellie Glade, of Hanover; brother Paul (Teri) Boston, of Indiana; sister Mary Ann (Larry) Rapach, of Indiana; brother Joseph Boston, of Kittanning; and daughter-in-law Joanna Martin, of Harrisburg.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Louise “Kirby” and Paul Boston; his wife of 35 years, Beth (Shankle) Martin, in 2003; his loving partner of 17 years, Jolene Kalchthaler, in May 2023; and his son, Bradley Martin, in July 2023.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A brief funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Todd Stanley officiating.
A private interment with military honors will follow at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Service (135), Canandaigua, NY 14424.
