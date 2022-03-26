Sandra Darlene Angela McNutt, 73, of Marion Center, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 14, 1948, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Leonard “Butch” Wellen and Ann Sandra (Greczek) Wellen. She was married to Robert “Kentucky” McNutt.
Sandra was a homemaker; she loved cooking and taking care of her family. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her sons, Jason McGaughey, of Marion Center; Jared McNutt (Michelle), of Fairport, N.Y.; and Justin McNutt (Krista), of Blairsville. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Jasmine, Marissa, Gavin, Madison, Aiden, Jaxin and Sydney; and her sisters, Denise Livingston (Tom), of Indiana, and Cathy Newlin (Jr.), of Penn Run.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Michele (Holliday) McGaughey, and nephew, Stacey Livingston.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Her funeral service will be Wednesday at noon at the funeral home with Fr. Richard Owens, OFM Cap., celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
