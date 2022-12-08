Sandra E. Dellafiora, 75, of Indiana, formerly a resident of El Cerrito, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Andrews Village.
A daughter of Alpino and Elenora (Miconi) Dellafiora, she was born in Indiana on June 7, 1947.
Sandra was a 1965 graduate of Laura Lamar High School (currently Homer-Center High School). She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in music education from IUP, as well as a master’s degree from Penn State. She continued her education with bilingual Spanish and computer technology. She eventually settled in California, living in the East Bay area for nearly 50 years. She always said that “her heart was in San Francisco.”
After serving in AmeriCorps Vista in Arkansas and Texas, she was employed as a technology support specialist for the Cisco Corp. in the Silicon Valley.
A lover of cats, she worked tirelessly in the East Bay area with a feral cat catch-and-release program. Sandra was also a member of the East Bay Indivisible Group supporting progressive ideals and causes.
Sandra is survived by her sister, Donna (Vito) DonGiovanni, of Indiana; and her nieces Angela Maria (Alec Devlin) DonGiovanni, of Indiana, and Mary (Jeff) Hall, of San Jose, Calif.; an aunt, Rita Kowchuck, of Ernest; as well as numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Dellafiora; as well as paternal grandparents Jack and Angela Dellafiora; and maternal grandparents Samuel and Maria Miconi.
A blessing service will be held at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Richard Owens, O.F.M., Cap., officiating. Family and friends will continue to be received at the funeral home until 1 p.m.
Donations in Sandra’s name can be made to the East Bay SPCA, 8323 Baldwin St., Oakland, CA 94621, or the Healthwell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and her friends at St. Andrews Village as well as to the Parkinson’s Support Group of Indiana County.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.bowser minichfuneralhome.com.