Sandra Jeanne Plavi, 79, of Creekside, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at her residence.
Born Oct. 30, 1943, in Ernest, she was the daughter of John and Catherine (Krivonick) Plavi.
Sandra was a graduate of Marion Center Area High School. She had been employed by Campus Sportswear, Season All Industries and Gorell. In her free time, she enjoyed watching the Penguins and taking bus trips to various gambling casinos.
Surviving are her siblings, Lorraine (Glen) Weston, of Creekside; Robert (Shirley) Plavi, of Home; Gary (Denise) Plavi, of Creekside; and Timothy (Doris) Plavi, of Shelocta; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Sandra in death were her parents and a nephew, Mark.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
