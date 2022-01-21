Sandra K. Williams

Sandra K. (Galloway) Williams, 73, of Creekside, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born on March 26, 1948, to Ransome and Hallie (Slade) Galloway.
Sandra graduated from Allegheny High School in 1966, after which she earned an associate degree from Allegheny County Community College. Sandra put her degree to use, working as a paralegal for many years.
She was a faithful member of St. James AME Zion Church where she served as a secretary, deaconess and treasurer. In her free time, Sandra enjoyed sewing and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived her husband of 52 years, David C. Williams; two children, David C. “Chris” (Ashley J. Weston) Williams Jr., of Indiana, and Lisa N. (Willie Joe) Bennett, of Atlanta, Ga.; her cousin, George Gunn, of Reidsville, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Critten; a granddaughter, Brooklynn Williams; a great-grandson, William Chaffin; a cousin, Quentin Gunn; and her aunt, Dorothy Glenn.
At the family’s request, services will be announced at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.