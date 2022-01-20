Sandra Kay Englody-Pounds, 74, of Northern Cambria, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Born Jan. 12, 1948, in Cherry Tree, she was the daughter of James Sr. and Helen (McIlwain) Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Englody, who died in 1986; daughter, Melissa Morgan; son, Christopher Englody; and siblings, James Russell Jr., Harold Russell and Kathleen Smyers.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Pounds, Northern Cambria; son, Chuck Englody, husband of Jacque (Smith); daughter-in-law, Jenny Englody; grandchildren, Simon, Melissa and Cheyenne, all of Northern Cambria; and brothers, Larry Russell (Brian Skelly), Erie; and Glenn (Louchel) Russell, Diamond, Ohio.
Sandra was a member of Emeigh United Methodist Church and was employed as a home health aide. Sandra enjoyed spending time connecting with her many friends as a ham radio operator.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Committal will be in East Ridge Cemetery.