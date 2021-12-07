Sandra L. Iseman

Sandra Louise (Marsh) Iseman, 74, of Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Scenery Hill.
Sandee was born in Indiana on March 2, 1947. She was the daughter of Quay Marsh and Geraldine (Bash) Marsh, who preceded her in death.
She will be forever missed by her brother, Ronald Quay Marsh; sister-in-law, Judy Marsh; nephew, Ronald Wayne Marsh; and many other family and friends.
The Marsh family will hold a memorial service Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Clymer Fire Hall.
All family and friends are welcome to join us for dinner and to share stories and memories of the life lived by our beloved Sandee.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Amanda Vaglia and her nursing staff at Clymer Family Medical Center for their many years of care and kindness to Sandee.