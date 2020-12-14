Sandra L. Lutton, 74, of Latrobe, formerly of Clarksburg, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Excela Health Inpatient Hospice in Latrobe,
Born Sept. 6, 1946, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Melvin Lutton and Peggy (Crist) Lutton.
Sandra had worked at Torrance State Hospital and retired from Season All, Indiana, after 37 years of
service. Sandra used to enjoy bowling at the former Sokol Club, camping and going to see the elk at Benezette.
Surviving are her sons, Mark Cornman, Saltsburg, and Josh Cornman and wife Amy, Avonmore; daughter, Bridget Chappell and husband Chuck, Latrobe; grandchildren, Jordan, Gabriele, Mia, Gianna, Christian, Tonya, Christopher, Sumer, Haylee, Brice, Timmy, Payton, John, Aidyn, Alexis, Tony and Mark; twin sister, Sharon Niebert and husband Mike, Indiana; sister, Kathy Cornman and husband Greg, Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Raymond Cornman Jr.; grandchild, Joshua Joseph Cornman; and brother, Bruce Lutton.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, you may incur a wait. Masks are required in the funeral home.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Inpatient Hospice and the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for the excellent care given to Sandra.