Sandra L. Lutton, 74, of Latrobe, formerly of Clarksburg, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Excela Health Inpatient Hospice in Latrobe,
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, you may incur a wait. Masks are required in the funeral home.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Inpatient Hospice and the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for the excellent care given to Sandra.