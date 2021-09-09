Sandra L. McCracken

Sandra Louise McCracken, 65, of Cookport, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Sandra passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was proud of being a breast cancer survivor and continuing to live a full life until her recent illness.
The daughter of John H. and Margaret J. (McCullough) McCracken, she was born on Jan. 29, 1956, in Indiana. Sandra was a graduate of Purchase Line High School with a bachelor’s from Baptist Bible College and a master’s in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She taught for many years and also enjoyed coaching the school sports teams. Her students were very important to her and she often went the extra mile to ensure they enjoyed learning, were successful and met their full potential. After teaching, she drove for Tri-County to transport students to school and activities.
Sandra also enjoyed singing and performed through her school years and then with her church choirs for many years after. She also enjoyed riding her 4-wheeler, being in the outdoors as much as possible and was an avid Steelers fan. Her love for animals often found her bringing home strays and finding them homes. She will be missed by her latest rescue, Mr. Kitty.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas H. McCracken.
She is survived by six siblings, Richard McCracken, of Indiana; Janet McCracken, of Penn Run; Karen Myers and her husband Ed, of Brush Valley; John McCracken, of Charlotte, N.C.; David McCracken and his wife Sandy, of Mechanicsville, Va.; and William McCracken and wife Laura, of Commodore. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, which will be followed by Sandra’s funeral service at 2 p.m. Services are at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.