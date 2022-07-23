Sandra Lee (Lambing) Muir, 65, of Bolivar, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Ferguson) Lambing, she was born Oct. 28, 1956, in Indiana.
Mrs. Muir graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1975. She enjoyed watching the Steelers on TV.
Surviving are her husband, Kevin D. Muir Sr., whom she married in 1984; a son, Kevin D. Muir Jr., of Bolivar; six grandchildren; and a brother, Howard Lambing (Denise), of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Michele Muir and Bobbie Jo Muir.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
