Sandra Lee Simpson, 77, Marion Center, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Harold and Madeline (Allison) Lightcap, she was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Indiana.
Sandra, along with her husband, Edward, owned and operated E&S Service Station and Simpson Trucking. She enjoyed racing and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Sandra was an empathetic soul who would help anyone in need. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving are her daughters, Beth Turner and her husband, Frederick, Home, Karen Ryen and her husband, James, Marion Center, and Robin Noerr and her husband, Josh, Punxsutawney; grandchildren, Edward Turner and his wife, Jurie, Home, Alicia Spencer and her husband, Ryan, State College, Michael Turner, Home, Laken and Ty Ryen, both of Marion Center, and Mason and Logan Noerr, both of Punxsutawney; great-grandson, Trace Turner, Home; brother, Scott Lightcap and his wife, Sheree; sister, Pam VanLeer and her husband, Ronald; sisters-in-law, Mary O’Keefe, Betty Lightcap and Linda Lightcap; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward R. Simpson; brothers, Rodney, Richard and Ronald Lightcap; brother- and sister-in-law, William and Beulah Simpson, and brother-in-law, Melvin O’Keefe.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Chris Enoch officiating.
Interment will follow in the Gilgal Cemetery.