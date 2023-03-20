Sandra V. Sinan, 81, of Home, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at the family farm.
She was born July 30, 1941, to Paul and Fay (Campbell) Schmucker in Latrobe.
In her youth, Sandra spent time in Norway as an International Farm Youth Exchange Ambassador. She was well known in the farming community as a hard-working dairy farmer. Sandra worked alongside her husband, Milos Sinan Sr., whom she wed June 25, 1966.
Sandra is survived by her husband; sons Mevlan (Wendy) Sinan, of Home, and Milos (Alissa) Sinan Jr., of Home; daughter Marlane (Robert) Lockhart, of Dayton; grandsons Milos III, Mason and Dylan Sinan; granddaughters Jessica (Tyler) Schetlin, Melanie and Mariah Sinan; sister Marjorie (Daniel) Weyandt; sisters-in-law Nelsie Zedella, Joann Bortz, Rose Marie Patek and Judy Schmucker; brother-in-law Raymes Sinan; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Ron Schmucker; brothers-in-law Maury Sinan, Cush Zedella and Frank Patek; and sister-in-law Mary Sinan.
As per Sandra’s wishes, there will be no services. The Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., of Rural Valley, is assisting with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.